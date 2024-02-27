Broward has 9th confirmed case of measles

Broward measles cases go up to eight

Broward measles cases go up to eight

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County has its ninth confirmed case of measles, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The health department data listed the person infected as a child four years of age or younger.

In the last week or so, the Broward school district reported that six students at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston contracted measles.

On Sunday, the state's health department confirmed the two additional cases Sunday. One of the children is between five and nine years old, the other is younger than five years old. They do not attend a public school in Broward.

Last week, Manatee Bay Elementary gave parents the option to keep their kids home for three weeks while the school offers online, continuing education without teachers. Thirty-four students are learning remotely.

Thirty-three students at the school are unvaccinated, according to the school district.

Last week, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo sent parents a controversial letter permitting them to send unvaccinated children to school amid the outbreak.

The Department of Health "is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance," wrote Ladapo, who was appointed to head the agency by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose name is listed above Ladapo's in the letterhead.

Ladapo's move contradicts advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I don't know why the health department wouldn't follow the CDC recommendations," said Thresia Gambon, president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a pediatrician who practices in Miami and Broward, the county affected by the current measles outbreak. "Measles is so contagious. It is very worrisome."

US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has called for Ladapo to be replaced as state surgeon general "in light of his latest act of dangerous negligence to yet another outbreak and a series of inadequate and potentially hazardous responses to past public health concerns," according to her office.

The CDC advises that unvaccinated students stay home from school for three weeks after exposure. Because the highly contagious measles virus spreads on tiny droplets through the air and on surfaces, students are considered exposed simply by sitting in the same cafeteria or classroom as someone infected.

A person with measles can pass along an infection before they develop a fever, cough, rash, or other signs of the illness. About 1 in 5 people with measles end up hospitalized, 1 in 10 develop ear infections that can lead to permanent hearing loss, and about 1 in 1,000 die from respiratory and neurological complications.

Florida is one of 11 states to see a measles outbreak this year.