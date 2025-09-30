Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade deputy faces domestic violence charge in North Miami, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Monday morning in North Miami on a domestic violence battery charge involving his brother, according to authorities.

Altercation outside residence

Deputy Jordan Aristide, 26, and the victim live together, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said that shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday, the victim began recording Aristide changing the front door lock at their residence on Northwest 127th Street.

Aristide then allegedly charged at his brother, grabbed him by the neck and forced him to the ground, according to the report. Once on the ground, Aristide punched and kicked the victim, who sustained minor bruising and a small laceration to the right side of the neck.

Witnesses intervened before police arrived, according to the report.

Aristide was taken into custody, processed at the North Miami Police Department and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).

MDSO sheriff responds to arrest

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released a statement addressing the arrest.

"I am disappointed to learn that two of my deputies were arrested in separate domestic-related incidents," Cordero-Stutz said.

"Our deputies are held to the highest standards, and I expect more responsible behavior. Domestic violence has no place in our community, and seeking help is a sign of strength. Help is available; you are not alone."

