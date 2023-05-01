Watch CBS News
MDPD: Miami man posted threats to police on social media

MIAMI - A Miami man is facing serious charges Monday after police said he made threats to kill or harm police officers on social media. 

Police identified their suspect as 18-year-old Bryam Castillo Talavera. 

Investigators said he made the threats on Telegram, a chat platform.

"Castillo-Talavera authored a message within a chat group named Hehenono. This chat room was designed to coordinate illegal street racing. He also instructed participants, in the event they are confronted with a law enforcement officer, to throw fireworks at any officer that exits his/her vehicle."

Castillo-Talavera was arrested and charged accordingly.  

