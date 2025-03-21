Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers will begin season on IL

Miami Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers will begin the season on the injured list with a left forearm strain, another setback for the team's starting rotation.

Weathers reported discomfort Tuesday, a day after his most recent outing in spring training, and won't throw for at least a week or two. He is expected to miss four to six weeks, the Miami Herald and MLB.com reported Thursday.

New manager Clayton McCullough said Weathers has a mild flexor strain but his ulnar collateral ligament is intact, according to MLB.com.

Weathers went 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA in 16 starts for Miami last season. The 25-year-old left-hander was projected as the club's No. 2 starter this year behind 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, who is returning to the mound after missing 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Another starter, Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera, also will begin the season on the injured list because of a blister on his right middle finger.

Weathers has allowed one earned run and three hits over 11 1/3 innings in four starts this spring, striking out 11 and walking eight. He pitched four solid innings Monday against the New York Mets.

Weathers, the son of former major league pitcher David Weathers, was selected seventh overall by San Diego in the 2018 amateur draft and is 10-21 with a 5.08 ERA in four big league seasons with the Padres and Marlins.

The rebuilding Marlins are also expected to be minus outfielder Jesús Sánchez for at least the first couple weeks of the season after he strained his left oblique during spring training.