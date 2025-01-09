Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett to miss 2025 season after elbow surgery

MIAMI - Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett will miss the 2025 season after undergoing revision surgery with an internal brace on the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, the team said.

The 27-year-old made just seven starts in 2024 after being limited by arm injuries. He went 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 37 innings.

He began last season on the injured list with a left shoulder impingement and didn't make his debut until May 12. He went down again in June with a left forearm flexor strain, which ultimately ended his season after he experienced a setback after several rehab starts.

Garrett had the UCL surgery in December. The news was first reported by SportsGrid.

A first-round draft pick by Miami in 2016, Garrett had a breakout season in 2023, going 9-7 in a career-high 30 starts and 159 2/3 with a 3.66 ERA.

His is the latest of many injuries to the Marlins rotation. Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, had Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his elbow in October 2023 and missed the 2024 season.

Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix has repeated he is confident Alcantara will be available on opening day, when the Marlins host Pittsburgh on March 27.