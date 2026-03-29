Driver wanted after Margate officer hit by vehicle during street takeover call, officials say

A driver is wanted in connection with injuring a Margate police officer in a hit-and-run overnight, the department said.

According to Margate Police, officers responded to reports of a street takeover in the 2900 block of Banks Road. When they arrived to investigate, one officer was struck by a vehicle, leading to an officer firing their service weapon.

However, police said it's unclear whether anyone was struck by gunfire inside the suspect vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for the suspect(s).