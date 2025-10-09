Fire heavily damages Margate home, knocks out power to 13 nearby houses

A house fire broke out on Thursday on Southwest 36th Street in Margate, causing major damage and prompting a large emergency response.

Fire crews arrived to find flames engulfing the back of the home. The structure was heavily charred, and firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Neighbors gathered outside, concerned for the residents. One person was seen being taken from the home on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

Power outage affects surrounding homes

The fire also knocked out power to 13 nearby homes, according to Florida Power & Light. Crews are working to restore service.

A firefighter was later seen walking with a dog that appeared to have been rescued from the home. The dog seemed unharmed.

Cause of fire under investigation

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.