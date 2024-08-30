Man, woman who died in Pompano Beach murder-suicide identified, sheriff's office said

POMPANO BEACH - A woman and a man who died Thursday in a murder-suicide in Pompano Beach have been identified, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:20 p.m., sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were called to a shooting near Pier Street and Seabreeze Way. When first responders arrived, they found two people, a man and a woman, who had been shot. They have been identified as 44-year-old Sergey Moiseenko and Yadviga McConville.

The sheriff's office said McConville was dead. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue rushed Moiseenko to Broward Health North in critical condition. He did not survive.

The sheriff's office said its preliminary investigation found that Moiseenko shot McConville before turning the gun on himself.

What led to the deadly shooting is under investigation.