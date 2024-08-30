Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, woman who died in Pompano Beach murder-suicide identified, sheriff's office said

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

POMPANO BEACH - A woman and a man who died Thursday in a murder-suicide in Pompano Beach have been identified, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:20 p.m., sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were called to a shooting near Pier Street and Seabreeze Way. When first responders arrived, they found two people, a man and a woman, who had been shot. They have been identified as 44-year-old Sergey Moiseenko and Yadviga McConville.

The sheriff's office said McConville was dead. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue rushed Moiseenko to Broward Health North in critical condition. He did not survive.

The sheriff's office said its preliminary investigation found that Moiseenko shot McConville before turning the gun on himself.

What led to the deadly shooting is under investigation. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.