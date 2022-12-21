Man sought in Fort Lauderdale club stabbing, two teen girls injured

MIAMI - The search is on for a man who stabbed two teens last month at a Fort Lauderdale club.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was with a group of friends at SWAY Nightclub on SW 2nd Avenue when she was groped by a man. She pushed him away and told her friends what had happened. A friend of the teen, also 17, went up to the man and told him to leave them alone.

The man then reportedly pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the teen he had touched and the one who told him to go away.

The man was then forced out of the nightclub by its bouncers.

One of the injured teens was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Police are now looking for the man so they can charge him with aggravated battery. He's described as being between 30 and 40 years old, with a large build and short brush-cut style hair. In surveillance video from the club, he is seen wearing a ripped white shirt with the words "POLO" across the front, a large gold chain, dark pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information that can help the police track him down is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).