Man sought in Dania Beach gas station random stabbing

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say randomly stabbed another man at a Dania Beach gas station.

Authorities say the unprovoked attack occurred Sunday, May 19, just before midnight at a gas station near the 1200 block of South Federal Highway.

BSO detectives say they initially responded to the area regarding a shooting, but when they arrived at the location, they learned a man had been stabbed.

Investigators say that after the stabbing, the victim got a gun, chased the man who had stabbed him and fired multiple shots before being transported to an area hospital.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the victim at a gas station standing next to the passenger side of a white truck.

"The subject is seen crossing the street and walking towards the business wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with The North Face logo on the back. Once in the pump station area, the individual walks toward the victim makes a sharp left, and then stabs the victim without warning before fleeing on foot."

Authorities say the victim did not know the attacker nor did he have any interaction or altercation with him prior to the incident.

Detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the perpetrator.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4384 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.