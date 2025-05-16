Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times in Miami, suspect detained, police say

A man was shot multiple times and left in critical condition Friday afternoon in Miami, prompting an active police investigation, according to the Miami Police Department.

The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. in the 7000 block of NW 4 Ave., where authorities detained the alleged shooter who remained at the scene.

Images from CBS Chopper 4 showed several police units at the scene and part of the area cordoned off with yellow tape. 

Shooting and response

Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert indicating several rounds fired and a call reporting a person shot, the department said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man unconscious and shot multiple times.

Miami Fire Rescue Services transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center in very critical condition, according to police.

Investigation underway

Police said the alleged shooter is cooperating with authorities and was taken to the police station for questioning, the department said.

Witnesses are also being interviewed.

Police recovered firearms at the scene and confirmed no additional shooters are at large, according to the report.

The investigation remains ongoing.

