Fatal shooting under investigation in Central Broward, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway in Broward County after the sheriff's office said a man was shot and killed there Monday night.

According to information provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Place in unincorporated Central Broward around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they said they located a man who had been shot. The unidentified man was brought to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said that detectives with BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified of what took place are are continuing to investigate.

No other information was released.