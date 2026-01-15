Broward County arrest caught on camera triggers Internal Affairs Investigation

A Broward Sheriff's Office arrest captured on cellphone video is now the subject of an internal affairs investigation after the man taken into custody accused deputies of using excessive force.

Jeremyah Taylor, 22, was arrested Wednesday in Pompano Beach on two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting an officer. Deputies said they were investigating a shooting when Taylor approached them and refused to follow commands, leading to a takedown by five deputies.

Video recorded by neighbors shows deputies forcing Taylor to the ground and restraining him. Taylor, who was released from jail Thursday, went directly to Broward Health, where he said doctors told him he had a minor head injury and bruising.

"In pain. Worn out. Body is aching. Back bruised. Head hurt," Taylor said as he left the emergency room.

Taylor said he did not understand why deputies were detaining him at the time of the arrest and claims he was never given clear instructions.

"You all didn't ask me to stop moving. You all just tried to forcefully put my hands behind my back and slam me to the floor," he said. "Then, as you all were doing that, you were kicking me, punching me — all that wasn't called for."

He said that during the struggle, one thought kept running through his mind: "I hope this is getting recorded."

Taylor said the video speaks for itself.

"All I can tell you is I was brutally beaten by BSO," he said. "They don't need to be working for BSO no more because this is not just happening to me. It's happening all over the world. It's just my situation got caught on camera."

In a statement, the Broward Sheriff's Office said its Internal Affairs Unit is reviewing the incident and that its Use of Force Review Board will also evaluate the deputies' actions.

Taylor said he plans to fight the charges against him in court.