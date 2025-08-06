Watch CBS News
One killed, one injured in Coconut Grove shooting, Miami police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.





A fatal shooting is under investigation in Coconut Grove Wednesday evening after one person died and another was injured, Miami police said.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 3300 block of SW 37th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m., where they found a male shot and another person injured. 

One of the victims was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition but later died, police said.

Detectives said no arrests had been made and that they were working on identifying the suspect.

Police did not release further details about the incident or the victim.

The investigation continues.

