One killed, one injured in Coconut Grove shooting, Miami police say

A fatal shooting is under investigation in Coconut Grove Wednesday evening after one person died and another was injured, Miami police said.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 3300 block of SW 37th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m., where they found a male shot and another person injured.

One of the victims was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition but later died, police said.

Detectives said no arrests had been made and that they were working on identifying the suspect.

Police did not release further details about the incident or the victim.

The investigation continues.