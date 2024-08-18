Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in Florida City, police investigating

By Hunter Geisel

MIAMI — A man was found shot and killed in southwest Miami-Dade late Saturday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., Florida City Police was called out to a "multi-gunshot detection alert" at 1245 NW 7th Ave. While heading to the scene, they received additional calls about a person shot in the same area.

Once officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived when he died.

Florida City Police detectives responded as well as Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Unit, which has taken over the investigation.

Police have not identified any suspects.

