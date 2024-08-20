Watch CBS News
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Tamarac hotel

By John MacLauchlan

TAMARAC -  A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Tamarac hotel for hours.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, they were alerted to a situation around 6 a.m. at the WoodSpring Suites on 5751 Madison Avenue. They said a man, identified as 28-year-old Courtney Toddman, had threatened to harm himself and others.

Sheriff's deputies and negotiators were dispatched to the hotel to talk with him. A SWAT team was also called in. The sheriff's office has not said if Toddman was armed.

As a safety precaution, the surrounding area was evacuated.

Talks with Toddman went on for hours. At 12:45 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed they had taken him into custody.

It's unclear if Toddman will face charges. 

