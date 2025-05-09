Watch CBS News
Man kills self after shooting at 3 deputies' vehicles in Florida Keys, sheriff's office says

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
A man armed with an AR-15 assault rifle shot three deputies' vehicles in Marathon on Thursday night before apparently taking his own life, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.  

Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex on Sombrero Boulevard around 10 p.m. after the sheriff's office received a call about a man throwing objects from the roof. 

As the deputies approached the building, the gunman began shooting at their vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

A perimeter was established as a SWAT team and additional officers from the Florida Highway Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived to provide assistance. 

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office helicopter crew spotted the man motionless on the roof. The SWAT team confirmed the man was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

"I am relieved no deputies or members of the public were harmed during this incident," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. 

Sheriff's investigators are working to identify the man. 

