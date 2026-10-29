Man who shot, killed Miami Beach tourist as he protected family sentenced to 50 years in prison

A Georgia man who admitted to shooting and killing a Colorado man who was visiting Miami Beach with his 1-year-old son and wife in 2021 has learned his fate.

Tamarius Davis, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, was sentenced to 50 years in Florida state prison, with a 25-year minimum sentence followed by 20 years of probation.

Dustin Wakefield, 21, was visiting a Miami Beach restaurant in August 2021 when he was shot and killed as he protected his 1-year-old son and wife from Tamarius Davis as he was shooting at random people in South Beach.

Prosecutors had said Davis was visiting from Georgia when he took psychedelic mushrooms, got a gun, and began shooting at random people in South Beach.

They said he then approached Wakefield, who was visiting from Colorado with his wife, his 1-year-old son and other relatives.

Prosecutors said Davis pointed the gun at the 1-year-old and then shot Wakefield five times.

Prosecutors said Davis was then seen laughing and dancing after the shooting.