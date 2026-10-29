Man who shot, killed Miami Beach tourist as he protected family sentenced to 50 years in prison
A Georgia man who admitted to shooting and killing a Colorado man who was visiting Miami Beach with his 1-year-old son and wife in 2021 has learned his fate.
Tamarius Davis, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, was sentenced to 50 years in Florida state prison, with a 25-year minimum sentence followed by 20 years of probation.
Prosecutors had said Davis was visiting from Georgia when he took psychedelic mushrooms, got a gun, and began shooting at random people in South Beach.
They said he then approached Wakefield, who was visiting from Colorado with his wife, his 1-year-old son and other relatives.
Prosecutors said Davis pointed the gun at the 1-year-old and then shot Wakefield five times.
Prosecutors said Davis was then seen laughing and dancing after the shooting.