Man pleads guilty to 2021 Miami Beach murder of tourist from Colorado while "high on mushrooms"

A man accused of killing a Colorado father on Miami Beach in 2021 says he plans to plead guilty to second-degree murder and other charges connected to the deadly shooting.

Tamarius Davis appeared in court on Wednesday, where he told the judge he intends to take responsibility for the shooting that killed 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield on Ocean Drive nearly five years ago.

According to investigators, Wakefield was dining at a Miami Beach restaurant in August 2021 with his wife and their 1-year-old son when Davis allegedly approached them while under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms.

Police say Davis waved a gun at the child before Wakefield stepped in front of his son to protect him. Investigators say Davis then shot and killed Wakefield.

During Wednesday's hearing, Davis confirmed to the judge that he is prepared to plead guilty to the charges against him, including second-degree murder and child abuse.

"Are you prepared to go forward today, sir, and plead guilty to the information and that the court would be ordering a PSI and sentencing far off in the future at a future date and time?" the judge asked.

"Yes, ma'am," Davis responded.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, but Davis could face life in prison.

His next court appearance is set for June 12.