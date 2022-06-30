Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in early morning shooting on Miami Beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Deadly shooting on Miami Beach
Deadly shooting on Miami Beach 00:43

MIAMI - One man is dead after an early morning shooting on Miami Beach.

Police said they received a call about the shooting at 14th Street and Collins Avenue around 3 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack.

Police are looking for a suspect they say fled the scene in a dark colored four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.