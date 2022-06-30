Man killed in early morning shooting on Miami Beach
MIAMI - One man is dead after an early morning shooting on Miami Beach.
Police said they received a call about the shooting at 14th Street and Collins Avenue around 3 a.m.
Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.
Investigators believe this was a targeted attack.
Police are looking for a suspect they say fled the scene in a dark colored four-door vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
