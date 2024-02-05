Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after Lauderdale Lakes shooting

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was hospitalized overnight after he was shot in Lauderdale Lakes.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of NW 29th Street.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, a woman who identified herself as the man's mother said he wasn't doing well.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Detectives with the department's Violent Crimes Unit are investigating 

First published on February 5, 2024 / 9:11 AM EST

