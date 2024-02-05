Man hospitalized after Lauderdale Lakes shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was hospitalized overnight after he was shot in Lauderdale Lakes.
The shooting happened in the 3700 block of NW 29th Street.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, a woman who identified herself as the man's mother said he wasn't doing well.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Detectives with the department's Violent Crimes Unit are investigating
