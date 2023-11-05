Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK — One man was hospitalized after getting shot in Oakland Park early Sunday morning.

Around 2:21 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting near the 100 block of NE 56th Street, prompting BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue to respond.

When officials arrived, emergency crews found a man who had been shot and transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BSO's Crime Scene and Violent Crimes detectives were notified of the situation and are currently investigating the circumstances that led to it.