Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK — One man was hospitalized after getting shot in Oakland Park early Sunday morning.
Around 2:21 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting near the 100 block of NE 56th Street, prompting BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue to respond.
When officials arrived, emergency crews found a man who had been shot and transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BSO's Crime Scene and Violent Crimes detectives were notified of the situation and are currently investigating the circumstances that led to it.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.