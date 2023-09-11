Man faces charges in fatal shooting of wife in front of minor child
MIAMI - A 70-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges after authorities said he shot and killed his wife following a verbal dispute in front of their minor child.
Police said it happened Sunday at around 12:42 a.m. at their home located in the 3600 block of NW 30th Avenue.
Authorities said Alberto Molinet retrieved a firearm from an open safe located in the living room area, aimed the
gun and "Dry-fired" the firearm while pointing it at the victim.
"The victim became afraid and hid inside of the residence bathroom while the subject then loaded the firearm."
Molinet fired a single shot through the bathroom door, then he opened the bathroom door and the victim
He then proceeded to bite the victim and then fired a second gunshot into the body of the victim, causing her to fall to the ground, according to the arrest report.
Police said the couple's daughter, a minor, was present during the course of the shooting and witnessed the entire incident and called 911
