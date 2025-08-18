Man dies after Liberty City shooting, search is on for gunman

A man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning in Liberty City.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said just after 4 a.m., they received word of the shooting in the area of NW 18 Avenue and NW 66 Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his upper body. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died, according to the sheriff's office.

The name of the man has not been released.

Sheriff's homicide detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting.