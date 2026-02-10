Man convicted in 2013 robbery that killed 10-year-old will wait over a month to learn if he faces death penalty

A man convicted in a 2013 robbery and shooting that killed a 10-year-old boy will have to wait more than a month to learn whether he will be sentenced to death.

Anthawn Ragan, now 31, declined to testify Tuesday during the second day of his sentencing trial. Prosecutors used the hearing to outline the reasons they believe the death penalty should apply.

Earlier in the day, the victim's mother addressed the judge and asked for justice. Just a day before, the boy's father, Hai Vu, told the court he forgave the man convicted in the crime.

Ragan was given the opportunity to speak but chose not to.

"Did you speak to your attorney for this important decision?" the judge asked.

"You have the right to testify," she added.

Ragan responded, "No, I don't want to testify."

What happened during the 2013 robbery and murder

Prosecutor Scott Warfman detailed the string of violent crimes Ragan was convicted of committing in November 2013. According to prosecutors, on Nov. 1st he shot and killed a man for which he was given life in prison. On Nov. 7, 2013, he attempted to kill a man riding a bicycle. Weeks later, on Nov. 22, he shot and killed 10-year-old Aaron Vu.

"This is murder over the course of three weeks without regard for the rights of anybody," the attorney told the court.

Prosecutors presented surveillance video from the day of the fatal shooting at the family's hair salon in northwest Miami-Dade. The footage shows Ragan and another man entering the business armed with guns and pointing them at customers.

They demanded money from Aaron's father, Hai Vu, who handed over about $300. Prosecutors said the robbers then pistol-whipped him and fired two shots, striking both the father and his son. Aaron did not survive.

"This case, given the number of other violent felonies, the death sentence is warranted," Warfman told the court.

During the hearing, the prosecutor invited the boy's mother, Lindsay Ma, to the podium to deliver a victim impact statement. She stood at the podium supported by other women while a friend read her message.

"Your honor, I respectfully ask that this court deliver justice for Aaron. Nothing can bring my son back, but I ask that what was taken away from my family be recognized," the statement read.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinker Mendez announced Tuesday afternoon that on March 10 she will set a date for Ragan's sentencing, when she will decide whether he will face the death penalty.