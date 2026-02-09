Convicted killer Anthawn Ragan to learn fate as penalty phase in second murder case begins

The penalty phase in the second murder case for convicted killer Anthawn Ragan is set to begin in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Monday.

Ragan will learn if he will spend the rest of his life in prison or face the death penalty.

This penalty phase in connection to the shooting death of 10-year-old Aaron Vu in 2013. That shooting also wounded the boy's father, Hai Vu.

Anthawn Ragan Miami-Dade Corrections

The killing took place during a robbery inside a nail salon in north Miami-Dade.

Surveillance footage showed Ragan and another person entering the nail salon with guns drawn, threatening customers and employees.

Authorities said the two stole $300 before Ragan opened fire, killing the young boy and injuring his father.

Ragan waived his right to a jury for this specific phase, so that means a judge will have the sole authority to decide his sentence after hearing the evidence.

Ragan is already serving a life sentence for the execution-style killing of a man also back in 2013.