Watch CBS News
Local News

Man confesses to murder after victim found in cooler behind Miami bar, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Miami man arrested after body found in cooler outside local bar
Miami man arrested after body found in cooler outside local bar 01:53

A Miami man has confessed to killing another man with a metal pipe and leaving his body inside an ice cooler behind a local bar, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Oscar Rivera-Peraza, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder after investigators said he admitted to the crime.

The victim, an unidentified man, was discovered last Friday in an ice cooler outside the Chicagoan Bar and Lounge in Miami.

Grisly discovery behind bar

Deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the bar in the area of the 10700 block of NW 7th Avenue at around 3 p.m. Friday after employees servicing the cooler found the victim's body, according to the arrest report.

First responders confirmed he was dead at the scene.

Investigators noted blood inside the cooler and on the victim's body.

Confession leads to arrest

Homicide detectives linked Rivera-Peraza to the crime after discovering fraudulent identification documents he left at the scene, police said. On Tuesday, he was located and brought in for questioning.

Authorities said he waived his rights and provided a full confession, admitting that he attacked the victim with a metal pipe before placing him in the cooler.

An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed the cause of death as homicidal violence. Rivera-Peraza has since been booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.