Man charged in Tamiami shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a southwest Miami-Dade shooting on Saturday that sent a four-year-old boy to the hospital.

Christopher Del Carpio Cabezudo, 23, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted murder, firing a deadly missile, and resisting arrest without violence.

The mother of the boy, Dylan Suarez, said she was grateful an arrest had been made.

"I feel relieved knowing that he is not outside anymore. This could happen again to someone else," said Hassell Oporta.

According to police, Del Carpio Cabezudo was talking with several other people in the common area of 1240 SW 127 Court around 8:45 p.m. when he got into a fight with one person.

When the fight turned physical, the others tried to separate them. That's when, according to police, Del Carpio Cabezudo grabbed a gun and started shooting.

Two of the people ran into Unit 3 to avoid the gunfire. Del Carpio Cabezudo then reportedly fired into the unit.

"Multiple projectiles passed through the walls of Unit 3 and traveled into Unit 1. D.S. (the boy) was struck on the left side of the torso by one of the projectiles, " according to the arrest report.

The boy was taken to HCA Kendall Hospital, the staff found that he had been grazed by the bullet. He was treated and released.

"My son got lucky. The bullet did not go through him. He was grazed on the left side by the ribs. I thought the worst might've happened. You know this could've been the worst," said Oporta.

"I never thought bullets would enter our homes like this. There were three bullets. My son does not know the magnitude of what happened to him or us too. Right now he is scared and we are scared and there is a lot of emotion. We are angry and we want to move out. I just feel this should not be happening out there," she added.

Investigators recovered the gun from the common area and several witnesses identified Del Carpio Cabezudo as the shooter.

Sunday evening, Del Carpio Cabezudo struggled with officers when he was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the area of SW 129 Place and 8 Street. According to police, he suffered a cut to the left side of his forehead and had swelling on his bottom lip.

During questioning, Del Carpio Cabezudo reportedly confessed to the shooting. He was then arrested and taken to the county jail.