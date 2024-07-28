Child, 4, injured in SW Miami-Dade shooting returns home; search on for shooters

MIAMI - A four-year-old SW Miami-Dade boy has been released from the hospital after he was injured by a stray bullet Saturday evening after an argument between two neighbors escalated to shots fired.

Now, the boy's mom is asking for justice and begging police to capture the suspects.

The child's dad told CBS News Miami that his son was grazed by a bullet close to his ribs.

The boy's family, still very affected by the whole episode, wants justice.

The boy was home with his parents when a bullet came in from the outside and injured the 4-year-old boy.

"The bullet came from the neighbors, from the efficiency that is at the back. They were in front of my car when they started shooting."

Bullet holes were visible at the house, where the family lives in the area of 12th Street and 127th Avenue.

Hassel Oporta, the boy's mother, believes that one of those bullets bounced into the house and grazed her son.

"Police have to find them," said Oporta.

On Sunday, investigators returned to the scene while neighbors were saying last night they did not think it was a shooting, but quickly realized it was bad.

"Then, I realized those are gunshots, they were several shots... Minutes later, I saw the commotion, police and the rescue taking the child," said neighbor Zosima Treto.

The boy was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

On Saturday night, police closed the area looking for the shooters.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument ensued between a couple of individuals which one of the subjects presented a firearm and started firing rounds towards another person and of the rounds went into a home and hit another child," said MDPD detective Luis Sierra.

So far, there have been no arrests.