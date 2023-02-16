Man charged in Fort Lauderdale club stabbing, two teens injured

MIAMI - A man accused of stabbing two teens last December at a Fort Lauderdale club has been arrested.

Howard Earle, 46, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of sexual battery, and violation of probation.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was with a group of friends at SWAY Nightclub on SW 2nd Avenue on December 21st, when she was groped by Earle. She pushed him away and told her friends what had happened. A friend of the teen, also 17, went up to Earle and told him to leave them alone.

Earle reportedly pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the teen he had touched and the one who told him to go away.

He was then forced out of the nightclub by its bouncers.

One of the injured teens was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

On February 15th, Earle was located and arrested in Lauderhill by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.