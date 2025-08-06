Man caught on video repeatedly exposing himself outside Liberty City home, landlord says

A Liberty City landlord is raising alarm after surveillance cameras captured a man repeatedly exposing and touching himself outside a home she rents to a mother and her daughters.

The disturbing behavior has allegedly been happening for nearly a year, and the most recent incident occurred early Wednesday morning.

Caught on video—again

"It's not the first time he's done it," said the landlord, who identified herself only as Rose.

Rose said the man has been seen on video touching himself outside a bedroom window of the home on Northwest 58th Terrace.

Her surveillance system, which alerts her to movement in the yard, has captured multiple incidents—including the one that happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"When I came out and I confronted him, I was like, 'Yo, are you the guy that keeps (explicit) off—I mean, relieving yourself under this window?' And he was like, 'No, that's the kid, he went that way.' I'm like, how specific that you know what I'm talking about. I was like, you're wearing the same outfit from the video," Rose said.

Persistent and bold behavior

The man's repeated visits have left Rose concerned about how far he's willing to go—even with full knowledge that cameras are rolling.

"He knows that this property has multiple cameras in every angle, but he still comes between 10 p.m. to a little over 2 in the morning. What is he doing to the houses that don't have cameras?" she said.

Rose also recalled catching the man jumping the fence to the side of the house during a separate incident, heightening her fear for the tenants' safety.

Police investigation ongoing

The City of Miami Police Department confirmed it is investigating the matter and said officers canvassed the area after the latest report but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Police.