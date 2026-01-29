Second suspect arrested in Mexico after missing Hialeah man was found dead in a recycling bin, authorities say

A second suspect was arrested in Mexico after the murder of a Hialeah man who went missing last year and was later found in a recycling bin, authorities said.

Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez, 32, was taken into custody by Mexican authorities and extradited back to Miami on Tuesday, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. He is accused of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the August 2025 disappearance of 37-year-old Daylon Fleitas Gonzalez.

Suspects wanted in the man's murder had infant son with them

MDSO said that the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation in the area of 95th Avenue and Northwest 106th Street. Then, the suspect placed a recycling bin in the victim's truck and drove it away.

MDSO later discovered the victim's dead body was inside that bin.

Another vehicle followed, which authorities identified as the driver as Carballo Gonzalez's girlfriend, Airely Alvarez Cabrera. She was taken into custody in Mexico and extradited back to Florida last September, found with their 5-month-old baby. The baby is now safe in Florida, authorities said.

She faces charges of being an accessory to the crime and tampering with physical evidence. She is currently under house arrest after posting a $200,000 bond.