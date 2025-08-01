Man arrested after setting fire to ex-girlfriend's motel room in Hallandale Beach, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's motel room early Friday morning, Hallandale Beach Police said.

The arrest, which was captured on body-worn camera, followed a blaze at the El Rancho Motel that drew a major emergency response.

Flames captured on body-cam footage

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. at the El Rancho Motel, located in the 400 block of North Federal Highway.

Police said Paul Thomas Hough started the fire after he was not allowed into the room.

Body-camera video released by the department showed flames tearing through the motel room as first responders arrived.

"Caller advising the ex-boyfriend came to the house and says he started a fire outside of her home," a 911 dispatcher said.

Firefighters contain blaze, no injuries reported

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said approximately 40 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building. All occupants were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Police said witnesses saw Hough fleeing the scene and later helped detectives identify and locate him.

Suspect faces multiple charges

Hough was booked into the Broward County Jail. According to jail records, he is facing charges of first-degree arson, possession of cocaine, robbery, and assault.

Hallandale Beach Police said the incident underscores how domestic disputes can escalate into dangerous situations.

Resources for victims of domestic violence

Police said this incident highlights the potential for domestic disputes to escalate. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please know that help is available 24/7. You do not have to face it alone.

• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

• Women in Distress (Broward County): (954) 761-1133

• For emergencies, always call 911