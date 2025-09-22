Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested after jumping into canal, injuring trooper in Plantation, FHP says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A man was arrested Monday morning after attempting to escape from a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) traffic stop in Plantation, where a trooper was injured during the incident, according to an FHP arrest report.

The report said the traffic stop happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the right shoulder of westbound State Road 84, just east of Southwest 136th Avenue.

Officials said six men were inside a gray Ford F-150, including 29-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Guzman, identified by a Mexican passport.

When a trooper attempted to detain Hernandez Guzman for immigration-related issues, he placed a handcuff on Hernandez  Guzman's left wrist. FHP said Guzman then turned aggressively, causing the handcuff to cut the trooper's right hand and prompting him to lose grip.

Hernandez Guzman fled, climbed a divider and swam across the New River Greenway area into a nearby neighborhood, according to the arrest report.

The trooper was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hospital and required nine stitches for the laceration, according to the report.

Search leads to arrest

With assistance from Plantation police, the Broward Sheriff's Office and Davie police, a perimeter was set up, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., K-9 officers with Plantation police located Hernandez Guzman hiding in bushes near Southwest 127th Avenue, officials said.

FHP said Hernandez Guzman was arrested without injury and transported to the Broward County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

He faces felony charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and felony escape, according to the report.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue