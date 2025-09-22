Man arrested after jumping into canal, injuring trooper in Plantation, FHP says

A man was arrested Monday morning after attempting to escape from a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) traffic stop in Plantation, where a trooper was injured during the incident, according to an FHP arrest report.

The report said the traffic stop happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the right shoulder of westbound State Road 84, just east of Southwest 136th Avenue.

Officials said six men were inside a gray Ford F-150, including 29-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Guzman, identified by a Mexican passport.

When a trooper attempted to detain Hernandez Guzman for immigration-related issues, he placed a handcuff on Hernandez Guzman's left wrist. FHP said Guzman then turned aggressively, causing the handcuff to cut the trooper's right hand and prompting him to lose grip.

Hernandez Guzman fled, climbed a divider and swam across the New River Greenway area into a nearby neighborhood, according to the arrest report.

The trooper was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hospital and required nine stitches for the laceration, according to the report.

Search leads to arrest

With assistance from Plantation police, the Broward Sheriff's Office and Davie police, a perimeter was set up, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., K-9 officers with Plantation police located Hernandez Guzman hiding in bushes near Southwest 127th Avenue, officials said.

FHP said Hernandez Guzman was arrested without injury and transported to the Broward County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

He faces felony charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and felony escape, according to the report.