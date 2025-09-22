Man with wrist handcuffed wanted after jumping into canal following traffic stop, FHP says

Man on the run after jumping into canal during traffic stop, FHP says

Man on the run after jumping into canal during traffic stop, FHP says

A search is underway for a man who jumped into a canal to escape from a traffic stop over not showing proper identification, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said officers observed a traffic violation, where a car improperly stopped at a stop sign and had dark window tint.

When the officer contacted the driver and the five passengers inside the vehicle, only the driver provided the proper paperwork to the officer, while the passengers didn't have the "required documentation," FHP said.

Two more officers were called to the scene to assist, and during the identification process, one passenger resisted arrest and fled from the officer, FHP said.

That passenger then jumped into the canal with handcuffs around one of his wrists, according to police.

CBS News Miami obtained the radio transmission in which the dispatcher can be heard saying, in part, "He's in one handcuff and escaped from them. He's now attempting to swim across the canal in Broward and 136th."

FHP said the investigation into the incident continues. And CBS News Miami has requested information concerning whether any of the passengers were taken into custody.

We'll update as more information becomes available.