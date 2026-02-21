Arrest is made in a fatal Miami shooting, leaving a man dead, police say

A suspect has been arrested after a man was found fatally shot in Miami Friday night, police said.

Luis Lemus, 32, is facing a 2nd degree murder charge, according to his arrest report.

The City of Miami Police Department said that at about 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 6300 block of SW 8th Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim, identified as Adrian Venereo, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

According to the report, a witness was holding a revolver and told police that Lemus fled the scene and said he had hurt someone.

The officers then reviewed surveillance video and identified Lemus based on the outfit he wore and the description from the witnesses they interviewed on scene.

The report also said that the witness told police he and Lemus were working on changing the locks on Lemus' front door when they both got locked out of the apartment. They then called Venereo, who, he says, is a locksmith, and Lemus then shot Venereo in the head.

Lemus was transported to the Miami Police Homicide Office for questioning, the report said. Afterwards, an autopsy on Venereo's body was conducted by the Medical Examiner, and the cause of death was ruled a homicide. Lemus was then arrested.