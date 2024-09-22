Man allegedly kills woman and injures another man after running them over in Pompano Beach, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man has been arrested after allegedly killing a woman and leaving another man hospitalized after running them over with his truck following an argument in Pompano Beach on Saturday night.

Edwin Amaya Broward Sheriff's Office

The Broward Sheriff's Office stated Sunday afternoon that Edwin Amaya, 32, is currently facing one count of premeditated murder for the death of 29-year-old Brenda Hernandez Amaya and injuring 32-year-old Omar Munguia-Henrique.

Around 9:33 p.m., BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were called out to a hit-and-run near 130 SW 8th St., where emergency crews found Hernandez Amaya and Munguia-Henrique, who were "struck and dragged by a vehicle," BSO stated.

Responding paramedics took them to Broward Health North, where Hernandez Amaya died from her injuries. Meanwhile, Munguia-Henrique was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Hernandez Amaya and Amaya were in a verbal dispute over a shared child. At some point during the argument, Amaya walked to his Ford F-250, backed up the truck and then "intentionally" drove into Hernandez Amaya, BSO stated. Amaya then allegedly drove into other parked cars while Munguia-Henrique was trying to hang onto the truck before falling to the ground. Amaya then allegedly ran away from the scene.

Shortly after, deputies found Amaya near the 700 block of South Dixie Highway and arrested him. He is currently being held at BSO Main Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact BSO Homicide Detective Steve Novak at (954) 321-4325 or submit their tips through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477).