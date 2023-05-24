Man airlifted to hospital after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS - A man was airlifted to a local hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Wednesday.
The shooting happened at the 2800 block of Northwest 184th street.
CBS News Miami were told that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Aventura Hospital.
The condition of the victim remains unknown and investigators are looking for the shooter.
