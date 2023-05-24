Watch CBS News
Man airlifted to hospital after Miami Gardens shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI GARDENS - A man was airlifted to a local hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the 2800 block of Northwest 184th street.

CBS News Miami were told that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Aventura Hospital.

The condition of the victim remains unknown and investigators are looking for the shooter.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 4:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

