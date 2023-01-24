North Lauderdale shooting under investigation

NORTH LAUDERDALE - A man had to be transported via air rescue to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon following reports of a shooting in North Lauderdale.

It happened at around 3 p.m. near Bailey Road and North State Road 7, as a stretch of road had to be closed for the rescue helicopter to land in the middle of the street.

Images from Chopper4 showed a man in his 30s being loaded onto the rescue chopper. His condition is currently unknown.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said their preliminary investigation revealed that shots were fired and one individual was struck.

"Tamarac Fire Rescue and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and assisted in airlifting one individual to an area hospital."

BSO's Robbery Unit and Crime Scene Unit investigators responded and are conducting an active investigation.

Authorities said that at this time, no one is in custody, and detectives are sorting out the circumstances of the incident and working to determine the number of subjects involved.

Traffic in the area was being affected, drivers were urged to avoid the area.

A BSO helicopter could be seen over the perimeter set up by police.

The investigation continues.