Plans are in the works to help residents of a Miami apartment building burned out of their homes

MIAMI - More than 24 hours after a massive fire at The Temple Court Apartments near downtown Miami, plans are now in motion to move the 47 people in need of a place to go.

They stayed overnight at the gym at Jose Marti Park. City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says they will go to hotels for two weeks and then move into permanent housing.

Many of the residents are still in pajamas, the only clothes they have left.

"Horrible, horrible, muy triste, muy doloroso," said a woman who lived at the apartment complex for 23 years before it was heavily damaged by a massive fire Monday.

"There's a specific medication that she needs ASAP," another man said about his mother.

Some were able to grab their walkers, wheelchairs, and pets. Others were not so lucky.

"I have a cat that's like a son to me you know, and I'm very worried because I can't get in to find him. I'm sure he's dead," said another man staying at the park.

According to Miami police, a resident of the building got into an argument with a maintenance technician, shot him, and then set the fire.

"I woke up when I heard the shots," said one woman.

Mayor Suarez visited the residents at the park on Tuesday, offering comfort and support for what's next for these neighbors who lost everything but escaped with their lives.

The mayor says he is working with the Red Cross to help get the residents their medications, and for one woman a charger for her wheelchair.

He said as far as housing is concerned, he is hoping to get them all placed by the time the two weeks in the hotels are up.