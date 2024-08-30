Man accused of shooting at Opa-locka city commission candidate granted bond

MIAMI - A man facing a felony attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting at an Opa-locka city commission candidate has been granted bond more than a week after his arrest.

Anthony Mitchell claims the fight with Chris Davis was about him and his brother, Tommy Johnson, supporting rival candidates, including Brian Dennis.

Dennis, like Davis, is also running for a city commission seat. He believes Davis is lying about the shooting.

Mitchell's attorney Michael Pizzi tried to get the case dismissed during Friday's hearing, but that did not happen. Instead, Mitchell will be able to return home as the case proceeds.

"Anthony Mitchell did not touch a firearm. Anthony Mitchell did not shoot anybody. Anthony Mitchell committed no crimes," said Pizzi.

Pizzi, who spoke on behalf of Mitchell's family, took issue with the original police report filed after the August 21st incident on Rutland Road in Opa-locka. He said the original police report named Mitchell's brother, Tommy Johnson, as the alleged shooter.

"It doesn't name the suspect who was arrested. And they have to say after the fact that they got the police report wrong," said Pizzi.

The report states Mitchell told officers the fight with Chris Davis was about him and Johnson supporting rival Opa-locka city commission candidates. On Opa-locka police bodycam, Davis spoke with officers, telling his side of how the confrontation started.

"I'm walking to the store, you know, the guy exchanges words with me and then he like, approaches me and he, you know, he puts up his fist," said Davis.

Pizzi claims Davis started a fight.

"Mr. Johnson was unconscious as a result of his actions. Mr. Mitchell injured his knees as a result of Mr. Davis's actions," said Pizzi.

Davis claimed he acted in self-defense.

"He comes out of nowhere and he puts me in a chokehold," Davis told the officer.

"You got a missing tooth," the officer pointed out.

"Yeah, it came out and my mouth was bleeding. I'm getting in my car to speed off. He comes here to this corner, Anthony, the brother, and he shoots," said Davis in recounting what happened.

Pizzi said the fact that someone fired a shot does not mean it was Mitchell. He emphasized that Mitchell was defending himself and did not shoot at Davis.