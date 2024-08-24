Bodycam video shows moments after Opa-locka city commission candidate reportedly shot at

MIAMI — CBS News Miami obtained exclusive body camera footage of an Opa-locka city commission candidate shortly after he was reportedly shot at earlier this week.

And the victim, Chris Davis, told CBS News Miami on Friday night he believes the attack on his life was politically motivated. He said what started as a walk to the corner store near his home ended with him running away to the sound of gunshots.

"I was walking to the store," explained Davis, as we saw on police body cam footage when he was speaking with Opa-Locka Police officers later Wednesday night. "The guy exchanges words with me. He approaches me and puts up his fist."

Davis told Opa-Locka Police about a fight with two people he knew.

Ring camera footage CBS News Miami obtained from late Wednesday on Rutland Street showed heavy police presence around Davis' home. The arrest reporting mentioned police were responding to a battery involving three people with minor injuries.

Bodycam captures post-attack

Davis told officers after a skirmish with one of the men, Anthony Mitchell, he ran for safety.

"I'm getting in my car to speed off," said Davis to the officers. "He comes here to this corner, Anthony, the brother, and he shoots."

Davis pointed to his car, where he believed the bullet hit.

Davis: "The one right here, that's the bullet hole. He tried to..."

Officer: "Oh, yeah."

Davis: "I'm in the driver's seat. You see that?"

Officer: "Absolutely."

Davis: "Ok, I have no reason to lie, officer."

Officer: "Did you see the gun?"

Davis: "No, but I heard it."

Mitchell now faces a felony attempted murder charge. The judge denied Mitchell's bond in court Thursday.

Politics behind the incident

In the police report, Mitchell told officers the fight was about him and his brother, Tommy Johnson, supporting rival candidates, including Brian Dennis.

"That's exactly what that fight was," Dennis said.

CBS News Miami met Dennis at his home on Friday. Dennis, like Davis, is also running for a city commission seat. He believes Davis is lying about the shooting.

"From my understanding, there were no shots fired," Dennis said. "I believe this is a political stunt by Mr. Davis."

He also believes Johnson and Mitchell didn't start the fight.

"They don't walk around starting fights, especially with somebody seeking office we once supported," said Dennis.

Talking to CBS News Miami by phone Friday, Davis acknowledged support from all three in previous campaigns but is surprised by Dennis' accusations.

"I'm very surprised," Davis said. "I have no idea why he would say something like that, especially from someone not on the scene. All I can do is keep going because my family, man, and our community is all we have."

Davis does not plan to stop his campaign for the city commission despite the alleged shooting. Dennis meanwhile maintains Mitchell's innocence, claiming he didn't have a gun.