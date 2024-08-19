Man accused of defrauding Miami Springs pizzeria, stealing name & customers

MIAMI SPRINGS - The owner of a popular pizza shop, burned by a scheme that allegedly stole his restaurant's name, customers and hurt its reputation, wants an unusual slice of justice.

Jesus Roman, owner of Roman's Pizzeria for 40 years, did not ask authorities to give the suspect a long prison sentence. Roman did not ask for apologies either.

"I would like him to not use my restaurant's name and if he uses his right name, then do the right food," Roman said. "He could have his own business. He can do his own stuff. It's his own name. There's nothing wrong with that. We're all here to work and get by. I appreciate that. I would like that."

Jose Marti-Alvarez, 56, faces charges of assault and organized scheme to defraud. He distributed flyers with Roman's name and a different phone number in the doors of hotel guests staying along the Northwest 36th Street corridor near Miami International Airport, according to police.

Tourists who purchased food through the number on the flyer complained that their food showed up undercooked, missing items and sometimes the charges felt unfair, according to investigators and Roman.

The real Roman faced the fury of customers at least twice a week, he said. Some of those customers slammed the restaurant with bad reviews online. It has been an ongoing problem for years, Roman said. However, Roman did not complain to the police about the issue until a furious customer showed up at the restaurant after hours, he said. The business owner worried about his staff's safety, he said.

"We spoke to the chief of police," Roman said. "They were starting to do something. (They were) posting (no) trespassing signs in the hotels."

A hotel manager confronted Marti-Alvarez over his flyers Monday, investigators said. While leaving, Marti-Alvarez hit the hotel manager with a car, according to police and officers later arrested him.

Marti-Alvarez has since bonded out of jail.