Man, 24, arrested in killing of beloved Miami-Dade grandmother known as Miss Liz

MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.

James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.

In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a result of prior criminal activity.

"Our elderly residents should never have to fear anything wile sitting peacefully on their own front porch," Fernandez Rundle said. "Yet, this is exactly the type of peace that gun-toting gang members wish to steal from the residents of our community."

Police have said that Level was shot in the head on Sept. 9 while sitting outside on her front porch at her home in the area of NW 10 Avenue and 52 Street.

She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Officials said that relatives who lived at her home are alleged gang members and that Velazquez was a member of a rival gang who opened fire at the location.

It was believed that Level was an innocent bystander during the incident.