Family demands justice after 85-year-old Miami woman was fatally shot in front of home

Family demands justice after Miami woman gunned down in front of home

Family demands justice after Miami woman gunned down in front of home

Family demands justice after Miami woman gunned down in front of home

MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street.

Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died.

"To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee.

Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar in the neighborhood.

"She would give you the clothes off her back if she had to," said Level.

"She's everybody's grandma Liz in the community, everyone loves grandma Liz," said Bee.

They said part of her routine was to sit on the front porch of her home twice a day. Police said she died as the result of a drive-by shooting.

"Sitting out as a family and people come through shooting, my grandma couldn't' run, she's in her wheelchair," said Bee.

"I was here, I came outside and I saw my grandmother leaning and blood coming from her head, she got shot in the head," said Level.

Level's family and the police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. They can contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).