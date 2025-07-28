Man, 2 teens charged in Miami carjacking early Sunday morning, police say

Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in Miami early Sunday morning, police said.

Axel Padilla, 20, and two 15-year-olds have each been charged with armed robbery/carjacking. CBS News Miami is not publishing the names of the teens due to their age.

The carjacking happened around 2 a.m. in the area SW 17 Avenue and SW 5 Street.

Axel Padilla Miami-Dade Corrections

According to police, a couple was sitting in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra when they were approached by three masked gunmen. After forcibly opening both back doors, the masked males demanded the couple's belongings and keys to the car, according to the arrest report.

Fearing for their lives the couple complied. The couple was then ordered out of the car, according to police, who said the gunmen then got in and drove off.

While the couple was describing what happened to police officers, they spotted the car heading south on SW 18 Avenue at SW 5 Street. Police then followed the direction the car was headed and found that it had crashed into a building at SW 22 Avenue and SW 4 Street. A witness told them that the three people who had been in the car had run off.

A perimeter was set up and a SWAT team and K9 officers were called in.

A short time later, Padilla was found hiding near a shed at 2211 SW 5 Street, according to police. When he was taken into custody, officers found the couple's wallets, the car keys and a Glock handgun, the arrest report said.

The two teens were found nearby, hiding in the backyard of a home at 2260 SW 4 Street, police said.

During questioning, all three admitted to the robbery, according the report.