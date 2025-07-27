Police send tactical units to look for suspects behind armed carjacking Sunday morning

Miami police responded to reports of an armed carjacking around 2 a.m. on SW 17th Avenue and 5th Street. Officers found the car a few blocks away. The suspects had fled after hitting a building. Police established a perimeter and began looking for them.

Nick Acosta Drove by a mangled car inside the perimeter on 22nd Avenue later Sunday morning.

"The front of it is just imploded into the hood," Acosta said.

Miami police were looking for who was behind what they called an armed carjacking.

"I'm stunned to hear that. When I found out that that's what it's about I was honestly shocked because when I was driving part the angle that they hit it they had to be clearly deviated," Acosta said.

The road is open up again. Police said no one was hurt and they are still investigating the circumstances behind all this.

Cops were out in full tactical gear looking for those that were behind this incident. Acosta says that's not the first time he's seen this kind of police activity around here.

"Force meeting force always makes me more concerned quite frankly. I know you need to resolve these kinds of issues," Acosta said.

Miami police say three subjects were detained. CBS News Miami cameras captured two different people being placed in the back of patrol cars.

But police haven't said if any arrests have been made yet.