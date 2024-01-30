Make-A-Wish Southern Florida makes boy's 'construction' dream come true

MIAMI - On Tuesday, a very special little boy's wish was granted. Oliver, who suffers from a rare disease, loves everything construction and the Make-A-Wish Foundation made his dream come true.

Four-year-old Oliver Van Ben-Thuysen did not arrive in a bulldozer instead he arrived in style. To fulfill his wish.

"We have young Oliver, whose wish is to be a construction worker and just as life would have it, we are building our new facility and wish house so it's just amazing that these two have come together and Oliver is going to help us build our wish house," said Norman Wedderburn Presidents and CEO Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Oliver who battles MMIHS, a rare gastrointestinal disease that has required multiple surgeries and extended hospital stays will be living out his workplace dream. He will be a construction assistant at the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida's new headquarters.

Four-year-old Oliver Van Ben-Thuysen is seen leaving his mark. CBS News Miami

"I think it's amazing for years to come. We'll be able to tell somebody that I wish kid actually helped us build our wish house," said Wedderburn.

"He is a great kid. He deserves it. He loves his trucks, loves his tools. It's going to be a great day for him," said Oliver's uncle.

A great day indeed and once he arrived with his mom, dad and other family members by his side, he was equipped with all the necessary tools to do the job.

From his vest to his hard hat tool belt and boots, Oliver was ready to get to work.

"It's amazing. I'm in tears, but I'm going to keep myself together. I am so proud of him," said Kathleen Frazer, Oliver's grandmother.

A proud moment that will leave a lasting impact on a little boy and his family who have been through so much.

After leaving his mark on this site, he visited another construction site where he was able to actually ride on a real construction truck he had only played with as toys.

I am sure this is a day he will never forget. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 14,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.