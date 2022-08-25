Major accident in Hialeah Gardens involving dump truck and tractor trailer
HIALEAH GARDENS – A major accident in Hialeah Gardens left a dump truck precariously close to a canal.
Chopper4 got a good view of the mess at the intersection of NW 138 Street and W Okeechobee Road.
At least two vehicles were involved.
In addition to the dump truck, a tractor trailer was blocking traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard.
One person was air rescued as a trauma alert.
No word on any other injuries.
There is also a heavy fuel spill there.
Avoid the area if possible.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.