Major accident in Hialeah Gardens involving dump truck and tractor trailer

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HIALEAH GARDENS – A major accident in Hialeah Gardens left a dump truck precariously close to a canal.

Chopper4 got a good view of the mess at the intersection of NW 138 Street and W Okeechobee Road.

At least two vehicles were involved.

chopper-dump-truck-accident-08-25.jpg
The dump truck suffered significant front end damage. CBS News Miami

In addition to the dump truck, a tractor trailer was blocking traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard.

One person was air rescued as a trauma alert.

No word on any other injuries.

There is also a heavy fuel spill there.

Avoid the area if possible.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 4:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

