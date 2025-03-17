MacArthur Causeway crash driver to be arraigned on DUI manslaughter charge

The man accused of causing a crash on the MacArthur Causeway last month that killed one young woman and injured another person is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on a charge of DUI manslaughter.

On Feb. 21, just after midnight, Nicholas Robinson, 24, was going over 100 mph when he lost control, hit a divider and then plowed into 18-year-old Gabriela Rios Flores' disabled Jeep Wrangler that was on the side of the road, according to the arrest report.

The impact of the crash ejected Flores, a Florida International University student, and another FIU student in the Jeep who suffered a broken arm.

Detectives on the scene noted that Robinson had signs of impairment, including slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. After he refused a blood test, a search warrant was obtained and he was then processed at the Miami Beach Police Station.

Charges upgraded after death

At the time of his arrest, he was charged with DUI and reckless driving. Four days later, the charges against him were upgraded to vehicular homicide after Miami Beach Police confirmed that Flores had died from her injuries. On March 8, an additional charge of DUI manslaughter was added.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty.